MS Dhoni set to create history with THIS record vs RR

IPL 2023: The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 CSK vs RR on Wednesday 12th April will be a special match for the CSK captain MS Dhoni. Yes! MS Dhoni will be leading his team for the 200th time in the league. The team is looking forward to make the occasions special for their captain by winning the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni will also become the first ever to lead a particular IPL team 200 times in the IPL history.

Dhoni is one of the most successful and consistent skippers in the history of IPL having led CSK to the trophy four times - in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Ravindra Jadeja, ahead of the milestone game for Dhoni, lauded his captain and hoped that the team puts a smile on his face with a brilliant performance.

"What can I say, MS is a legend of Indian cricket. So, I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, in his 200th game, we will win in Chepauk and all the fans will be happy so that we continue the momentum. Hopefully, we win tomorrow and we give him a gift on his 200th [IPL] match as captain," said Ravindra Jadeja.

As far as records are concerned, MS Dhoni has led CSK to the playoffs 11 out of 13 times in the league, Dhoni has captained 213 matches in the league, out of which he won 125 matches. No doubt this occasion will be very special for him, as he is most likely playing his last IPL at the age of 41. Currently, CSK are at the fifth position in the points table with two wins and a loss.

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2023:

MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

