Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MS Dhoni set to create history with THIS record vs RR

MS Dhoni set to create history with THIS record vs RR

IPL 2023: CSK are set to face Rajasthan Royals in their fourth game of the season at the Chepauk.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 14:58 IST
MS Dhoni
Image Source : AP MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: The 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 CSK vs RR on Wednesday 12th April will be a special match for the CSK captain MS Dhoni. Yes! MS Dhoni will be leading his team for the 200th time in the league. The team is looking forward to make the occasions special for their captain by winning the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni will also become the first ever to lead a particular IPL team 200 times in the IPL history.

Dhoni is one of the most successful and consistent skippers in the history of IPL having led CSK to the trophy four times - in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Ravindra Jadeja, ahead of the milestone game for Dhoni, lauded his captain and hoped that the team puts a smile on his face with a brilliant performance.

"What can I say, MS is a legend of Indian cricket. So, I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, in his 200th game, we will win in Chepauk and all the fans will be happy so that we continue the momentum. Hopefully, we win tomorrow and we give him a gift on his 200th [IPL] match as captain," said Ravindra Jadeja.

As far as records are concerned, MS Dhoni has led CSK to the playoffs 11 out of 13 times in the league, Dhoni has captained 213 matches in the league, out of which he won 125 matches. No doubt this occasion will be very special for him, as he is most likely playing his last IPL at the age of 41. Currently, CSK are at the fifth position in the points table with two wins and a loss.

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2023:

Related Stories
CSK vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 17th match on TV, online?

CSK vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 17th match on TV, online?

IPL 2023: CSK vs RR, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 17, Top Performers

IPL 2023: CSK vs RR, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 17, Top Performers

CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium

MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News