Bangladesh Cricket Board suspends BPL for 2026-27 season, president Tamim Iqbal explains reason

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal has confirmed that the Bangladesh Premier League’s 2026-27 season is uncertain amid issues concerning the financial and operational departments. Tamim said the BCB has suffered substantial losses from the tournament and does not want to continue with the existing model.

Notably, the franchise-based T20 competition traditionally occupies the December-January window. As per the latest development, the board has held discussions with franchise representatives over issues including payment structures and financial guarantees after several issues in past years.

“I have said it a few times that I don’t want to organise BPL this way. One thing has to be said again. In one tournament, for the last two years, BCB has incurred losses of around 40 crore taka,” Tamim said as quoted by The Daily Star.

The financial burden has become a key factor in the board’s decision-making. Tamim said a franchise competition should provide financial returns for the cricket board rather than create losses, making reforms necessary before another season is approved.

“Franchise cricket is supposed to make money for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, not lose money, so there is something going wrong. So until and unless we fix the issues, it is not absolutely important for us to host this event every year," the former Bangladesh batter explained.

Tamim determined to host BPL but not rush it

The BCB’s talks with franchise representatives are aimed at addressing the problems that have affected the tournament. Payment arrangements and financial guarantees are among the matters under discussion as the board considers whether the competition can be sustained under improved conditions.

Tamim has not indicated that the BPL will be abandoned permanently. Instead, he said the board remains interested in continuing with the tournament but will not bring forward another edition simply to maintain its annual schedule.

“Do we have the intention to do it? Hundred per cent. Do I want to rush it? Absolutely not," the legendary cricketer added.

For the BCB, the immediate priority is to resolve the financial and structural concerns surrounding the franchise competition. Until those issues are addressed, the board does not consider holding the tournament every year essential. The discussions with franchises will therefore play a central role in determining whether the BPL returns for the 2026-27 season.

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