Dinesh Karthik points out worrying signs for India despite dominant win in first Sri Lanka Test

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second and final Test of the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka. The first Test of the series was dominantly won by the Indian team as they registered a 165-run victory to take the lead in the series. For the second game, India will take on Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 23rd.

There were many discussion points from India’s performance in the clash, but despite the victory, there have been some points that could end up as a worry for the visitors as well.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about how the Indian team’s batting collapse in the second innings should not be made a regular occurrence and that the side should avoid this going forward.

"Things got a bit tricky in the second innings. When you think of Sri Lanka and Galle, you would think the spinners would pick up wickets. But the Sri Lankan pacers got six wickets in the second innings, which is something India should be wary of that here on in any Test match they play,” Karthik posted on Instagram.

"India got to 462 in the first innings, which basically means 50% of the Test match is in India's hands. When they got Sri Lanka to 90/5 in the first innings, you thought this match could be done in three days,” he added.

India hope to put in a good show in Colombo

Speaking of the upcoming game, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in their second Test against Sri Lanka. The first Test of the series was brilliant for the Indian team as they put in an all-round show with both the bat and the ball as they made quick work of Sri Lanka.

Posting a total of 462 runs in the first innings, India conceded 284 to Sri Lanka. Furthermore, the side scored 193 runs in the second innings, giving Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs, and the side was bundled out for 206 as India won the game by 165 runs.

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