  4. MS Dhoni's quickfire stumping catches Phil Salt short in CSK vs RCB clash: Watch

Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni catught all the headlines after he dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt, displaying brilliant reflexes in the first innings of game 8 of the IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni stumps out Phil Salt
MS Dhoni stumps out Phil Salt Image Source : Screengrab/X
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, and the clash began with RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss. 

As Phil Salt and Virat Kohli came out to bat in the first innings, it was CSK veteran MS Dhoni who stole the show. Taking on Noor Ahmad in the 5th over of the game, Salt aimed to play a big shot. However, he ended up missing the ball, and it was MS Dhoni was displayed exceptional reflexes to dismiss Salt.

