MS Dhoni opens up on his future after KKR vs CSK clash, says 'after this IPL gets over...'

Chennai Super Kings legend and veteran batter MS Dhoni has opened up on his Indian Premier League future after his team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, May 7. CSK have officially been knocked out of the tournament, but have affected KKR's title defence chances now.

CSK defeated KKR after chasing 180 for the first time since 2019. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube played strong knocks, while MS Dhoni also contributed a bit with his 18-ball 17. Anshul Kamboj hit a four on the third last ball to take CSK home.

Following CSK's win, Dhoni opened up on his IPL future. "(On the crowd support) That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42 - I have played a long time. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time (smiles), so they want to come and see me play. There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," Dhoni said after the match.

Dhoni also opened up on the match. "(On the emotions after winning a few games) Few? This is just the third game we have won (laughs). There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor but you have to be practical about it. just concentrating on where the 25 players could fit. Want to be competitive but you also want answers - which batter can fit where, which bowler can bowl where, according to the conditions and all.

"When we started, hardly anyone was scoring. Good to see the batters have intent, important to back yourself and play the shots that you think are your shots. These are the players that are part of our squad right now, so we have an opportunity to test them. We are out of the tournament, so you give them a chance and see how they react. It is the approach, the mental toughness that you want to check.

"The most technically correct batter does not always score the runs, if you have good awareness…there is a chance to be consistent. Thanks to Brevis, he gave us that luxury (to take it deep). Did not want to give wickets to Sunil and Varun. It was holding for the spinners, but for the pacers, it was not that great and difficult for them to get away. Not to forget that I was the last batter, the tension becomes a lot (if I get out), so rotating strike (gets tougher). He (Dube) got two or three sixes and that brings the run rate down," he said.