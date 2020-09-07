'DRS le lenge, chinta mat kar': MS Dhoni's witty one-liners make return in CSK's latest training video

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni's witty one-liners mark a comeback in CSK's latest training video.

Chennai Super Kings began their training on Friday last week after serving extended quarantine, owing to COVID-19 cases in the camp. The CSK, on their official social media profile, have been posting videos from the training sessions since, which featured captain MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla, among others.

On Monday, the franchise shared another video where MS Dhoni can be seen batting in the nets, along with Watson and Jadeja.

During the video, Dhoni, in his witty style, says, "DRS le lenge, chinta mat kar (We'll take DRS, don't worry).

Chennai Super Kings faced a few setbacks ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, as two of the side's key players, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh withdrew from the tournament. While Raina returned from the UAE, Harbhajan didn't travel with the squad.

Two of the side's players, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also COVID-19 positive at the moment, and remain in self-isolation.

CSK will play in the tournament opener on September 19 against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI released the full schedule of the group stage of the tournament on Sunday.

