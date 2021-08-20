MS Dhoni portrays new avatar, announces return of IPL 2021

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni

The official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday released a video featuring MS Dhoni in a spunky look to mark the return of the lucrative T20 league.

In the clip released by Star Sports ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper can be seen telling the fans that the "real picture" is set to begin on September 19th.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will line up against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi. Earlier in the day, the Chennai outfit shared pictures from its training session after the completion of the mandatory six-day quarantine.

Skipper Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa along with other members of the team had arrived in Dubai on August 13.

The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session ahead of the fourteenth edition. The three-time champions are currently in second place in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.