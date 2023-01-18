Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICC Rankings: Star Indian bowler takes big jump to reach top 3 after impressive outing against Sri Lanka

The first off, the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will be played in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). But, before the start of this series, Team India’s star bowler has made a tremendous jump in the ICC rankings. This player has been doing wonders for Team India for the last several series. This player, who came in the Indian team in place of Jasprit Bumrah, has now become an important part of the Indian squad. The player is considered to be an important link in the BCCI's plan for the upcoming ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Who is the star name?

Mohammed Siraj has been working wonders for the Indian team ever since making his debut for the side. Siraj has reached the third position in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers in the latest update from the ICC on their website. Siraj, who was ranked 279 at the beginning of the year 2020, has reached the third position today after three years of hard work.

Team India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been running out of Team India for almost the last six months. In such a situation, Mohammad Siraj, who became a part of the ODI team in his place, did not let Bumrah's absence be missed by bowling amazingly during this period. He continues to bowl brilliantly while Bumrah goes missing.

During the recent Sri Lanka series, he took 9 wickets at an average of 10.22 in three ODIs. In the third ODI against Sri Lanka, he did wonders, on the basis of his bowling, India registered a historic victory by bowling out the visiting team for just 73 runs.

Rohit Sharma praises Indian team

After the series, Team India captain Rohit Sharma also praised his bowling. Looking at his amazing form, it is almost certain that he will be a part of the team in the World Cup to be held later this year. This form of Siraj before the World Cup is a good sign for India.

Mohammad Siraj is part of Team India in the ODI series against New Zealand. Siraj has a good chance to do well during this series and go past the top two bowlers in the world in ODIs. The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on 18 January, the second ODI on 21 January and the third ODI on 24 January. If Siraj remains in top form during this series as well, he can comfortably leave behind Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood.

