Mohammed Shami tests COVID positive; out of T20I series vs Australia

Mohammed Shami has tested COVID positive and is ruled out of the T20I series vs Australia, according to a report in Cricbuzz. According to the report, the pacer did not reach Mohali for the first T20I vs Australia. His participation in South Africa will also be dependent on his recovery from the infection.

Team India will face the Kangaroos in a 3-match T20 series on September 20. The last T20 will be played in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on 25th September. Shami last played against Namibia in Dubai during the T20 World Cup, 2021. On the other hand, the series against the Proteas will start on 28th September and will end on 4th October. There will also be a three-match ODI series vs SA, but no T20 players will play in it.

Shami has played 17 matches for India and picked up 18 wickets at an economy of 9.54.

