Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
  5. MICT vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match

A win on Tuesday will seal a playoff spot for the MI Cape Town, for the first time in three years in the SA20. It has been a decent campaign for the Men in Blue, they have lacked the killer punch but have done well but will just need to be wary of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are on the upsurge.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 15:11 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 16:17 IST
MI Cape Town would want to seal their spot in the playoffs
Image Source : SA20 MI Cape Town would want to seal their spot in the playoffs as they take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape

MI Cape Town will be glad with the result against the Durban Super Giants in the last game and would want to seal their spot in the SA20 playoffs for the first time ever. A couple of losses and a rained-out game hasn't helped their momentum as it has been a stop-start campaign for them but a win here would do them a lot of good, especially against the two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have just started to get some form. 

MICT defeated the Sunrisers in the tournament opener by 97 runs but that team was very different from what it is now. That team lost three matches in a row and then came back to win four in a row. The Sunrisers are coming off a loss against the Joburg Super Kings in the last game but will believe that they have still in themselves to not just go through into the playoffs and even attempt a three-peat.

The Sunrisers have had their issues with the bat. Yes, in a couple of games, the individual performances carved them out but they still haven't gotten a collective performance with the bat and with the destiny in their own hands, it might not be a bad time to move up on the ladder against a form team, who have most of the bases covered.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 25, MICT vs SEC

Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, David Bedingham, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson

Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Sediqullah Atal, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan(c), Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

