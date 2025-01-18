MICT vs JSK, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match

Follow us on Image Source : JSKSA20 X MI Cape Town will take on the Joburg Super Kings in a crucial encounter in SA20 2025

MI Cape Town have had a mixed start to their SA20 campaign having won two and lost as many in the four games they have played so far. The two wins came when the batters supported the extraordinary bowling attack but when the bowling wasn't at its best, the batters failed to pull the weight of the whole team as the likes of Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen will need to consistently put up scores in Ryan Rickelton's absence. Against them are the high-flying Joburg Super Kings, who have already won a game between the two teams back at the Wanderers at the start of the competition.

The Super Kings will rue missing out on a couple of points in their washed-out game against the Pretoria Capitals as they would have fancied themselves to chase down the target of 139 at the Wanderers. It was a lucky escape for the Capitals, who apart from one win have been a bit average. Hence, the Super Kings will be keen to push for that top spot once again as they come up against a stingy Cape Town outfit.

While for the most part, a bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan and George Linde should be enough, however, if one or two of them don't have a good day, the captain starts looking over his shoulder quite quickly. The top-order hasn't fired yet for the Super Kings and that might present an opportunity for the MICT to land the first blow.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 13, MICT vs JSK

Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali (c), George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Donovan Ferreira, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (vc), Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla