IPL 2020: MI decide to bat first vs Rajasthan Royals; Kartik Tyagi makes debut for RR

File photo of MI skipper Rohit Sharma (left) with Rajasthan Royals counterpart Steve Smith.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. MI go in with no changes after the last match win."

"We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, played pretty well in our first match here. There are things we have done very well, we have been consistent so far - we have no changes in our playing XI," said Sharma after winning the toss.

RR skipper Steve Smith decides to drop Jaydev Unadkat for the game for debutant pacer Kartik Tyagi after the former picked no wickets in four games this season. He made further two changes in the line-up as Ankit Rajpoot and Yashashvi Jaiswal also walk into the line-up.

The other players who were left out are Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag.

"We have three changes tonight - Jaiswal is in, Rajpoot is back in and Tyagi makes his debut. Looks a beautiful wicket, wasn't sure as to what to do at the toss - now, we are bowling first, need to do the basics well," Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

