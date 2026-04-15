MI vs PBKS Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

Mumbai:

After three consecutive defeats, Mumbai Indians will host Punjab Kings in their fifth match of the IPL 2026 campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of that, the Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a huge blow, with Rohit Sharma expected to sit out, owing to a hamstring injury. The veteran India international has shown glimpses of his class this season and his absence could hurt the team, especially when many of their players are currently out of form.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who have been a cornerstone of the team, have failed to live up to the expectations and that needs to be addressed immediately, especially when the team is looking for their second win of the season. The bowling department also needs to improve significantly. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is yet to pick up a wicket this season, while Trent Boult has claimed just one and has been a ghost of his past.

Punjab, on the other hand, have been a force to reckon with. They have won three out of their four matches, while the game against KKR was called off due to rain. They are still an unbeaten side in the tournament. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have dominated the proceedings, while captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front. Cooper Connolly, too, has been spectacular but it is too early to judge him.

They can definitely improve on the bowling front. Arshdeep Singh, in particular, has claimed just two wickets in four matches. Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak have been decent, but there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will assist the batters. It’s a batting paradise and hence, a high-scoring contest is expected. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first as the wicket gets better under lights and also, the dew factor comes into play. Anything above 220 runs could be considered putting on the board while batting first.

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