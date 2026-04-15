Pat Cummins shares major update on fitness, reveals to be out for few more days

Bengaluru:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has revealed he will not play the upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings on April 18. Adding to that, the all-rounder also ruled himself out of the contest against Delhi Capitals on April 21. Notably, he has been out of action since the third Ashes Test and also missed the T20 World Cup 2026, owing to a stress injury. Cricket Australia is currently overlooking his fitness and they are yet to give him the green light.

In the meantime, Cummins added that he is targeting the March 25 clash against Rajasthan Royals. He also revealed flying back on April 17 to join the squad. “Fly back Friday. Aiming for 25th vs RR,” Cummins replied to fans on Instagram.

Notably, Cummins joined the squad before the start of the season and was part of the team for the first two games before returning to Australia to undergo scans. It is believed that Cricket Australia is convinced but has asked the pacer for a break of 10 more days before returning to competitive cricket.

How have SRH fared in Cummins’ absence?

Hyderabad have won two and lost three so far in the IPL 2026. More than bowling, it’s the batting that has bothered the team so far. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have struggled with consistency, as Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan have done the heavy lifting so far. The team now needs more players to step up and shoulder the responsibility and it will be only then that the team can find consistency.

In the bowling department, Cummins’ inclusion will only strengthen it as he will give his experience, which is something that SRH is lacking at the moment. In the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, they did a commendable job, especially with young pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain claiming four wickets each. Adding Cummins to the mix will only make it a threatening side.

Also Read: