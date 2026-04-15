Rohit Sharma all but out of PBKS clash in IPL 2026, who can open with Ryan Rickelton for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma is all but out of the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings, owing to a hamstring injury. While batting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the veteran complained of the issue and was forced to retire hurt. He was expected to get back to full fitness before the Punjab match, but Rohit is still having problems and for the same reason, the team management is not expected to take a risk. There was little chance of him playing as an Impact Player, but during the practice session on Wednesday, he was spotted struggling with the injury while running, which indicates that the team may try a different opening combination.

So, that raises the question of who can pair with Ryan Rickelton at the top of the order? Here’s a list of three cricketers:

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav can promote himself at the top of the order. In 2022, he opened for India in four matches, amassing 135 runs at a strike rate of 168.75. Hence, it’s not an unfamiliar territory for the squashbuckling cricketer. Now, since Suryakumar himself is struggling with his form, a new role can bring in some much-needed change and allow him to play without any pressure, which can bring out the best in him.

2. Danish Malewar

Mumbai Indians signed Danish Malewar on the back of an extraordinary campaign in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. The 22-year-old amassed 318 runs in six matches, at a strike rate of 161.42. He finished as the second-leading run-scorer of the season and thus is someone that Mumbai can back for the clash against Punjab. It’s also high time that Mumbai bring in young players to the playing XI, as the experienced ones are struggling at the moment.

1. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is the most experienced and arguably the right candidate available to Mumbai. He can replace Trent Boult as the fourth overseas player and can pair with Rickelton at the top. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar can replace Boult in the XI. Quinton was also in great form leading to the IPL and can be an excellent addition, who can score runs on a consistent basis too.

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