MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

The high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2021 Indian Premier League game in Sharjah. Rohit Sharma's MI find themselves in unfamiliar territory, as they currently stand at 6th position in the IPL 2021 table.

The DC, meanwhile, are only one win away from securing a berth in the playoff stage of the season. While MI have won only one game in four matches in the UAE leg, the Capitals faced their first defeat of the second phase in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

As both sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at the MI vs DC Playing 11 and Dream11 Predictions.

Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Both, Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant are currently in good form with the bat. The South African has been one of the few positives for the Mumbai Indians in the current season so far, while Pant has shown an efficient mix of composure and aggression, while leading the side in the IPL 2021.

Batsmen Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer

Pollard has been consistently performing for the Mumbai Indians and remains key to the side's strong finish in the innings. Rohit Sharma and Sauirabh Tiwary have also shown promises of late for MI. Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, has been a top performer for DC in this season so far.

All-Rounder Krunal Pandya

Unlike his brother Hardik, Krunal Pandya bowls his full quota of overs and claims regular wickets which can be key for the fantasy XI.

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Nortje and Khan have tormented the batting attacks with their seething pace in the UAE leg of the tournament, while Jasprit Bumrah has also been effective for the MI, particularly in the death overs.

PITCH REPORT

Sharjah with its flat surface and short boundary is expected to be a batting paradise, with no margin for error for the bowlers while good deliveries are also punished. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Match 37 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.