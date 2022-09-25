Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MCC releases statement on Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean controversy, states 'To remain in their ground'

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has released a statement on the controversy surrounding the dismissal of Charlotte Dean as a non-striker in the final ODI at Lord's on Saturday. The incident happened in the 43rd over when Deepti attempted a run-out against Dean.

"This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball, " the statement read.

The incident in the 43rd over that sparked controversy as Dean was given out. While the act was earlier part of unfair play, the amendment in the law will see it as a fair act as dismissal.

"The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game."

"Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe."

"Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early."

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen."

"Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more," said MCC in the statement.

The final ODI might have ended in controversy but saw Jhulan Goswami bow out on high as India won the ODI series 3-0. The veteran Indian brought to an end her two-decade career after announcing retirement.

Charlotte Dean repeats incident on Sunday

Funny enough Charlotte Dean on Sunday in a domestic match was seen doing the same thing but avoided controversy. She while bowling tried to dismiss the non-striker, but instead avoided and warned the non-striker batter.

