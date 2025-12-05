Marnus Labuschagne grabs stunning catch to send Jofra Archer packing, ends England's first innings | Watch Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne grabbed the limelight with an exceptional catch to end England's first innings in Brisbane. The batter took a brilliant catch at deep backward square to dismiss Jofra Archer.

Brisbane:

Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes 2025-26 Test between Australia and England began with a bang. The day kicked off with England on a score of 325-9, with Joe Root and Jofra Archer looking to add some more runs to their 10th-wicket partnership. However, the Aussies were quick to take the final wicket, courtesy of an exceptional piece of fielding by Marnus Labuschagne.

Looking to play aggressively, Archer hit the shot towards deep backwards square leg, where Marnus Labuschagne was present as he took a stunning diving catch. England were bundled out for 334 runs in the first innings of the game. Archer departed on a score of 38 runs in 36 deliveries, whereas Joe Root went unbeaten on 138 in 206 balls.

The clip of the catch has been making the rounds all over social media, with England all out for 334. Australia will hope to put in a good showing with the bat in the first innings, as they look to increase their advantage in the series.

Head-Weatherald kick off first innings for Australia

Speaking of the game between Australia and England, with the visitors bundled out for 334 runs, the Aussies kicked off their first innings with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald taking the strike. The duo looked in fine form in the first Test of the series, where Travis Head’s century took the game away from the visitors.

In the second innings of the second Test, Head opened the innings for Australia and amassed 123 runs in 83 deliveries. Furthermore, Weatherald added 23 runs in 34 balls as Australia ended up registering an eight-wicket victory in just two days, handing an embarrassing defeat to England in the first Test of the marquee series.

