Marcus Stoinis achieves massive IPL feat in Qualifier 1 clash against RCB Star Punjab Kings all-rounder Marcus Stoinis completed 2000 runs in the IPL with his knock of 26 runs in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Punjab Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides faced off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on May 29. The clash began with Punjab Kings coming in to bowl first, and the side got off to a horrid start to the game.

Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya departed on scores of 18 and 7 runs, respectively. Things went from bad to worse for the side when Shreyas Iyer was dismissed on a score of two runs with Josh Inglish adding 4 runs on the board.

As the entire batting order collapsed, Marcus Stoinis aimed to stabilise the innings, but he failed to do so as well after he departed on a score of 26 runs. In his short-lived knock, Stoinis went on to achieve a massive IPL feat as well.

It is worth noting that the star all-rounder completed 2000 runs in the IPL. Interestingly, Stoinis has played 107 matches in the IPL so far, and he has scored 2009 runs to his name. Speaking of the game between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Stoinis’ knock of 26 runs was the highest score by Punjab’s batting order. Shashank Singh departed on a score of three runs, with Musheer Khan getting out on a duck on his debut.

Furthermore, Azmatullah Omarzai added 18 runs on the board as Punjab Kings were limited to a score of 101 runs. As for RCB, Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were the highest wicket takers with three wickets to their names. Yash Dayal took two wickets, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd striking once each as well. It is also interesting to note that the score of 101 runs is the joint lowest playoffs total in IPL history, as Punjab equalled the unwanted record of Kolkata Knight Riders.