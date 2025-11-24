Marco Jansen scripts history, surpasses Sir Vivian Richards in elite list with masterclass against India Star South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen put in an exceptional performance against team India in the first innings of the ongoing second Test. Posting 93 runs on the board, Jansen etched his name in the records books.

New Delhi:

The second Test of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa has been dominated by the visitors after the first two days of the clash. The game began with South Africa batting first after winning the toss, and the side almost batted for two days, posting a total of 489 runs in the first innings.

One of the biggest standout performers for South Africa with the bat was all-rounder Marco Jansen. Coming out to bat, the star player amassed 93 runs in 91 deliveries, piling on the pressure against team India, putting in an exceptional performance.

Interestingly, throughout his brilliant knock, Jansen hit seven sixes, and doing so, he went on to surpass legendary former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and now has the most sixes in an innings against India in India.

Notably, Viv Richards had six sixes to his name against India. A feat that he achieved while playing in Delhi back in 1974. Breaking the record, Jansen now sits in first place on the list, with seven sixes to his name in an innings.

India hope to make amends on day 3

It is worth noting that no matter what team India tried, the South Africa batters had an answer in the first innings. With the top order making meaningful contributions, it was the knock of Senuran Muthusamy that stood out for the Proteas.

The star player amassed 109 runs in 206 deliveries. Furthermore, with Jansen scoring 93 runs in 91 deliveries, South Africa managed to post a total of 489 runs. Day 2 of the clash ended with India on a score of 9 runs without a loss. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul on strike, the hosts will aim to put in a good showing with the bat on day 3, in hopes of pushing out a result from the game.

