Rishabh Pant to Ravindra Jadeja; list of players back in Indian ODI team for South Africa series Rishabh Pant is back in the squad after having played an ODI way back in August 2024. India announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

New Delhi:

India have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa that kicks off on November 30. KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue in the three matches, with Shubman Gill missing out due to his neck injury.

India will face South Africa in three ODIs on November 30, December 3 and 6 in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. The series will allow the Indian fans to catch another glimpse of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in international colours, as both of them are part of the squad.

Meanwhile, there are a few players who have made a comeback after some time in the Indian team. On the other hand, some played in the previous series against Australia but are not part of the ODI squad for the South Africa series.

4 Players who make a return to the ODIs:

1 - Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's return is one of the major highlights in the squad. Pant, who is currently leading India in the 2nd Test against South Africa, is among the three wicketkeepers in the squad along with Rahul and Dhruv Jurel. Pant last played an OI in August 2024.

2 - Ravindra Jadeja: Star all-rounder Jadeja is also back in the squad after missing the previous ODI series against Australia. Jadeja lost his place to Axar Patel as the Indian think tank thought against taking too many spinners to Australia. Jadeja last played an ODI in the Champions Trophy 2025.

3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad is back in the squad after a long time. The star opener would be a reserve opener in the team, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to be the first choice openers. Gaikwad last played an ODI for India in December 2023 against South Africa.

4 - Tilak Varma: Tilak is also named in the Indian ODI squad after a long time. The middle-order batter adds more cushion to the batting line-up. He also featured in an ODI last in December 2023 against the Proteas.

India’s ODI squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel