Pakistan Shaheens win Asia Cup Rising Stars for third time after beating Bangladesh A in Super Over thriller Pakistan Shaheens won the Asia Cup Rising Stars for the third time after edging past Bangladesh A in a thrilling final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Pakistan Shaheens had denied Bangladesh A the title in 2019, too.

Pakistan Shaheens held their nerves to win the Asia Cup Rising Stars for the third time. The Pakistani side won the thrilling final by beating Bangladesh at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Sunday, November 23.

The Shaheens won the clash in the Super Over, denying Bangladesh A their first title again, just as they did in 2019. The Pakistani side needed seven runs in the Super Over to win the final and they did that on the fourth ball of the one-over shoot-off.

Bangladesh A batted first in the Super Over with Habibur Rahman Sohan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain and Jishan Alam batting for them. However, the Bangladesh side managed to score only six runs, with five coming off wides and were all-out in just three balls.

Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat walked out to bat for Pakistan with Ripon Mondol bowling the all-important over for his team. He had dismissed the Indian batters for a nought in the Super Over in the semifinal, but failed to replicate his success here. He conceded a four on the third ball, and Pakistan Shaheens won the match with two balls to go.

Earlier, both teams made identical scores of 125. Maaz Sadaqat scored 23, while Arafat Minhas and Saad Masood made 25 and 38, respectively. For Bangladesh A, Ripon Mondol was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

Bangladesh A made 125 as well with their tail taking the clash in the Super Over. Habibur Rahman Sohan made 26 at the top, while Rakibul Hasan (24), Abdul Gaffar Saqlain (16) and Ripon Mondol (11) played strong cameos to take the clash in the Super Over, but Bangladesh A fell short.

Pakistan A's Playing XI: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Ghazi Ghori(w), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem

Bangladesh A's Playing XI: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol