New Zealand announces squad for 1st West Indies Test, Kane Williamson makes his return New Zealand Cricket recently came forward and announced its squad for the upcoming 1st Test against the West Indies. The two sides are all set to take on each other in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from December 2.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently came forward and announced its squad for the upcoming first Test against the West Indies. The two sides will be taking on each other across three Test matches, with the first one all set to kick off from December 2.

The first Test of the three-game series will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, and it is worth noting that pacer Blair Tickner has earned a recall to the side for the first time since 2023. Furthermore, Kyle Jamieson has been held back from the squad, with veteran batter Kane Williamson earning a call-up as well.

Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, with their recent brilliant performances, have also earned a place in the squad. It is interesting to note that Kane Williamson, being one of the few players to hold a casual contract, was not a part of the side in the Kiwis’ most recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

Head coach Rob Walter opened up on Williamson’s inclusion

With the squad announcement, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about the squad composition for the first Test. He also heaped praise on Kane Williamson’s ability to dictate play on the pitch as well.

"Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself, and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group. He's had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he's looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first Test,” Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

New Zealand squad for 1st Test vs West Indies

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

