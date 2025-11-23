How can Max Verstappen still win F1 2025 title after Lando Norris' disqualification? Max Verstappen stands a decent chance of winning the Formula 1 title for the fifth time in a row after the disqualification of leader Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the Las Vegas GP. He is now 24 points behind Norris and on level with Piastri. Here's how Verstappen can still win the F1 title.

The Formula 1 2025 championship witnessed a huge twist when the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, November 23. Norris had finished second and Piastri fourth, but both were stripped of their points after failing post-race inspection.

Upon investigation after the race, the rearmost skid wear on both McLaren MCL39 machines was found to be below the minimum 9mm thickness. As a result, the two cars were disqualified.

The disqualification meant that Verstappen kept his F1 title chances very much alive. Coming into Las Vegas, Verstappen was trailing by 49 points, and despite winning the race, he was 42 points behind the Brit. After the race, he was 12 behind Piastri. But things have changed now.

After the disqualification, Norris lost his 18 points and now leads Verstappen by only 24 points, whereas Piastri is levelled with the Dutchman on 366 points.

F1 updated standings after McLaren disqualification:

1 - Lando Norris: 390 points (7 wins)

2 - Oscar Piastri: 366 points (7 wins)

3 - Max Verstappen: 366 points (6 wins)

How can Verstappen still win the F1 title?

There are two races left in the F1 2025 season with a maximum of 58 points on offer. For Verstappen to win the F1 title, the best for him would be to sweep both the races and the Qatar sprint to collect all 58 points and get to 424 points.

This would mean the four-time champion would be 34 points ahead of Norris' 390 points. For Verstappen to be champion, the Brit must not score 35 or more points in the next two races. If Norris gets 34 points, Verstappen would still win the championship if he has more race wins. As Piastri is tied with Verstappen, the Australian will win the title if he does what Verstappen needs to do.

How can Norris win the F1 title?

Norris is still the favourite to win the F1 title as he needs to get 35 points to secure his maiden championship. The Brit can wrap off the championship as early as the next round, as if he secures two more points than the two in the Sprint race or in the main race, he will become the champion.