LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru The results in the last week of the league phase have meant that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a golden opportunity to finish in the top two as they lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final preliminary clash.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final game of the 2025 edition of the IPL at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 27 in Lucknow. RCB have already played a match at the venue, which was officially their home game but couldn't get through and now history beckons the three-time finalists in more ways than one. RCB would be keen to continue with the 100 per cent away record for the season and also seal a top-two spot and even top the table if the situation allows them to push for the net run rate.

There have been several departures in the last few days, with England's white-ball series against the West Indies set to kick off in a couple of days while South African players too will be unavailable for the business end in preparation for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi have left for the RCB while Aiden Markram will be unavailable for the Super Giants. LSG can make a straight swap with David Miller fitting somewhere in the middle order with Rishabh Pant opening the batting, which he did once earlier in the season.

On the other hand, RCB will be sweating over Tim David's fitness, who walked off with a hamstring injury on Friday. RCB will have their reinforcements available in the form of Tim Seifert and Blessing Muzarabani and most importantly, Josh Hazlewood has returned to the fold. RCB's bowling lacked the zip and the edge without Hazlewood in the last game and his return will be crucial for Rajat Patidar and Co for the last phase of the tournament.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 70, LSG vs RCB

Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd, Digvesh Rathi, Will O'Rourke, Josh Hazlewood (vc)

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Singh/Prince Yadav, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William O'Rourke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Tim Seifert, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood/Blessing Muzarabani, Suyash Sharma