LSG vs GT: Relive Mohit Sharma's breathtaking final over to Rahul, Stoinis to help Gujarat win | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohit bowled a breathtaking final over

LSG vs GT: Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a terrific final over in his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants as he helped his side win by 7 runs. GT snatched the win from the jaws of LSG as they made a sensational comeback on a challenging pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG were sailing well with KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers hitting the ball sweetly. However, things changed later with GT bowlers - Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami helping the side make a comeback. In the final 4 overs, Mohit bowled two of them and gave only 11 runs, while picking two wickets.

Relieve Mohit's final over

It was set for another brilliant end to the game. LSG were pushed to the backfoot and needed 12 off the final 6 balls. However, the home team had 7 wickets in hand and the half-centurion Rahul in the middle. But Mohit bowled exceptionally well.

Ball 1 - On the first ball, he nailed a yorker as Rahul hit it down the ground and took 2 runs.

Ball 2- On the next ball, Mohit pitched it short and slower to deceive Rahul, who handed a catch to deep square-leg fielder Jayant Yadav.

Ball 3 - With Stoinis facing the third ball, the bowler bowled another slower short ball to outfox the hitter as Stoinis holed it to long on.

Ball 4 - LSG needed 10 off 3 balls and Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni were in the middle. However, Mohit bowled another yorker, which was kept out by Hooda and the batters went for two runs but Badoni got run out.

Ball 5 - On the next ball, Mohit nailed another yorker, and this time Hooda played it to deep mid-wicket for two runs to get run out.

Ball 6 - 8 runs were needed off the final ball and Mohit bowled another slower fuller ball as it beat Ravi Bishnoi and GT won by 7 runs.

Watch the final over here:

GT's Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

LSG's Playing XI:

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Latest Cricket News