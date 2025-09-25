'Love how David Warner plays the game': Ravichandran Ashwin excited to play for Sydney Thunder in BBL Sydney Thunder today officially confirmed Ravichandran Ashwin's signing for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Ashwin will be available to play in the BBL after his stint in the International League T20 ends on January 4.

Ravichandran Ashwin has created history, becoming the first Indian cricketer to be signed in the Big Bash League (BBL). He will join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season and will be available to play after his stint in the International League T20 (ILT20) concludes on January 4. Sydney Thunder made the official announcement today, welcoming Ashwin to the club.

"I think it's arguably the biggest signing in BBL history – first Indian legend and an icon of the game. He's a very competitive guy, but one of the most impressive things has been that before I even mentioned a thing about our club, he said, 'I loved what Sam Billings did for you guys last year as the overseas player. And if I was to play there, I would really want to make sure I leave a positive impact on Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green," Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said.

Ravichandran Ashwin also expressed excitement on joining hands with David Warner

David Warner is the captain of Sydney Thunder and Ravi Ashwin is looking forward to joining hands with him in the squad. He also liked the way the Thunder went about their business in signing the off-spinner and is eager to don their jersey early next year.

"Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation," Ashwin said.

Going by the schedule of BBL, Ashwin could be available for the last four league matches of Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers (January 6), Brisbane Heat (January 10), Melbourne Renegades (January 12) and Sydney Sixers (January 16). Notably, Ashwin might end up locking horns against Steve Smith and Babar Azam, who will turn up for the Sixers this season.

