Padikkal, Axar IN; 6 players left out: Completed list of changes in India's Test squad for West Indies series The BCCI selection committee announced India's squad for two Tests against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. The squad was largely bereft of surprises, with Shubman Gill continuing to lead the side, while all-rounder Axar Patel coming back to the Test fold.

The BCCI selection committee confirmed the 15-member Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies, set to begin on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill, who made his captaincy debut in England in the format will continue to lead the side, while the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as vice-captain.

While as many as 11 players have been retained from the squad that played in England, there were a few changes, while the chief selector Ajit Agarkar did give hint on the future of a few players, who missed out from the side, notably, Karun Nair, who had made his return to the Test side after eight years.

Here's a look at all the changes in India's Test squad for the West Indies series from England tour-

IN:

Axar and Padikkal are the only main inclusions into the Test squad which played in England. Obviously, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who missed the last couple of Tests in England due to knee injury has returned, while wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan, who was drafted into the side as a backup keeper for the fifth Test at the Oval, has also retained his spot with Rishabh Pant still recovering from his foot injury.

OUT:

The omissions have been a few, including a couple of forced ones. Pant is the notable one, who will be hoping to get fit in time for the South Africa Test series. Pacer Akash Deep is also missing, who continues to recover to full fitness and hence, has been added to the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup to test his match fitness. Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran, the extra batters in the squad, seemed to have come to the end of the road of selection for themselves.

Easwaran didn't get a chance on the tour and even though Nair played four Tests, chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that they hoped for some better returns from the senior batter. Among others, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur have also been left out since it's a home series and at the most two pacers will get a go in the side.

Apart from those names, Agarkar also mentioned that Sarfaraz Khan was in fray but was recovering from his quad injury at BCCI's CoE while Shreyas Iyer has asked for a period of six months away from red-ball cricket to get his back sorted.