Did Ajit Agarkar shut the door of India's Test team on Karun Nair permanently? Know details

India's Test squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies was announced today. As many as six players from the England tour were left out for different reasons, and Karun Nair was also among the players to be dropped from the team. He had made a comeback on the England tour, but he couldn't impress at all, scoring only one fifty in eight innings in the five-match series. When asked about his absence from the Test squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar almost shut the door on him permanently with his comments.

Agarkar made it clear that the management expected more from the Karnataka cricketer in England. For the unversed, Nair scored only 205 runs in eight innings in England at an average of 25.62 with a fifty to his name and the best score of 57. Agarkar also stated that Devdutt Padikkal is offering more at the moment than Nair.

"We expected more from Karun Nair. It can't be just one innings. Padikkal offers more. We would like to give 15-20 chances to everyone, but it is not possible in these circumstances," Agarkar said during the press conference. Given his comments on the 33-year-old cricketer, it seems that the door is shut permanently for Nair.

Ajit Agarkar opens up on Shreyas Iyer taking a break from red-ball cricket

Ahead of the squad announcement, BCCI confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has taken a break from red-ball cricket for six months. Iyer is still struggling with his back despite undergoing surgery in the UK. For the same reason, he has not been considered for selection in the Irani Cup and also for the Test series against the West Indies.

"Shreyas is a senior player. He was the captain for India A as well. We're trying to find the qualities of a leader in multiple players. Unfortunately, he wouldn't be available because of his fitness. More than anything, we want him playing and playing well," Agarkar said, opening up on Iyer's decision to take a break.

