Lockie Ferguson debuts for PBKS against LSG in IPL 2025

New Zealand international Lockie Ferguson has been announced in the Punjab Kings' playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. He was bought for INR 2 crore and replaced Azmatullah Omarzai in the playing XI. He has played 45 matches in the cash-rich league and has clinched 46 wickets at an economy rate of 8.95. He has previously represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rising Pune Super Giants (now defunct).

Meanwhile, Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Explaining the reason behind it, Shreyas explained that it's a new pitch and dew can play a part in the second innings of the game.

"We are going to bowl first. It's a new ground, new pitch, dew could be a factor as well and this being a red-soil pitch, we want to chase. The players have the freedom to express themselves. You have to play the situation, the important goal is to win. We try to keep things simple. We don't know how the pitch is going to play but we have to adjust quickly. Lockie comes into the team," Shreyas said after the toss.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi