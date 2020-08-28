Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Watch ENG vs PAK Live Match Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

After England secured a 1-0 victory in the three-match Test series over the Pakistan, both the sides return to action in the shortest format of the game on Friday. There will be no member from the Test side taking part in the T20Is for England, as Eoin Morgan leads the team. For Pakistan, Babar Azam will don the captain's armband. The Pakistan side will also welcome the likes of Mohammad Amir Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman , among others in coloured clothing. England faced a setback on Thursday when Jason Roy was ruled out of the series with an injury. Roy subsequently also pulled out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, as a result. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

When is England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?

England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will take place on August 28, 2020. (Friday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I start?

England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live cricket match will start at 10.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

What are the squad for England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?

England Squad: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage