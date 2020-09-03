CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Watch JT vs SKNP Live Online

Image Source : CPL CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Find full details on when and where to watch JT vs SKNP Live Online on Star Sports Network.

CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Jamaica Tallawahs will aim to close the gap with the third-placed St Lucia Zouks when they take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2020. The Tallawahs are currently at fourth position with six points, while the Zouks, with 10 points, are third. As the league goes into the final phase of the group stage, Jamaica will aim to create pressure on the Zouks as well as Guyana, who are both at 10 points. The Patriots are the at the bottom of the table with only two points in 8 matches, and will aim to play spoilsport in Jamaica's party. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2020 Live Streaming online on FanCode app and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

When is CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place on September 3 (Thursday).

When will CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match start?

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match being played?

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit(c), Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage