Live IPL 2022, KKR vs RR, Live Score, Latest Updates: Umesh strikes as RR lose Padikkal

KKR vs RR Live Score: Get the Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Latest Updates, News and Highlights of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2022 19:44 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson
Image Source : IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on May 2.

Team Changes

KKR: Ankul Roy makes his debut at Venkatesh Iyer's expense. Shivam Mavi comes in.

RR: Karun Nair comes in at the expense of Mitchell.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI 

Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

KKR have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. 

Till the action begins, watch Gaikwad and Mukesh talk about their performances in the match against SRH. 

