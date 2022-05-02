Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on May 2.

Live IPL 2022, KKR vs RR, Live Score, Latest Updates: Umesh strikes as RR lose Padikkal

Team Changes

KKR: Ankul Roy makes his debut at Venkatesh Iyer's expense. Shivam Mavi comes in.

RR: Karun Nair comes in at the expense of Mitchell.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

KKR have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

