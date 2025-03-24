List of players to score a century for SRH in IPL history Ishan Kishan became the first-ever Indian batter to score a century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history on Sunday. Prior to that, five batters notched up six centuries for the franchise in the cash-rich league and all of them were overseas players. Here's the list:

Ishan Kishan made a dream debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (March 23). He smashed a century off just 45 deliveries helped his team post a mammoth total of 286 runs in their 20 overs. Interestingly, Kishan became the first-ever Indian batter to score a century for SRH. Overall, he is the sixth batter for the franchise to notch up a three-figure score in IPL history.

The franchise played in the cash-rich league for the first time in 2013 and won the IPL trophy for the first time in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner who is the only player to score two centuries for SRH. He was the main player for the team over the course of five seasons before the Aussie was released. However, SRH managed to pose faith in another Australian player after him to hand over the reins to Pat Cummins.

Under him, the team has been doing exceptionally well notching up big scores every other day. In the list top five highest scores in the history of IPL, SRH appear four times having recently posed the second-highest total, 286 vs Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game of IPL 2025.

In the newest era of SRH, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head are the three players to score a century for SRH while before that, Warner and Jonny Bairstow breached the three-figure mark for them.

Here's the list of batters to score a century for SRH in IPL

David Warner (two centuries)

Jonny Bairstow

Harry Brook

Heinrich Klaasen

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Having started the season with a bang, with a massive 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH will be aiming to lift the trophy this time around after nine years. They have the team to do so and under Cummins' leadership can create history.