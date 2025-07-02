'Kuldeep should bat in top 3 for UP to get picked': Ex-India player takes dig at team selection for 2nd Test India fielded a differently balanced unit in the second Test, compared to the Leeds clash and some of the selection calls baffled several former Indian cricketers. India went into the game without either Jasprit Bumrah or Kuldeep Yadav, two attacking bowlers.

Birmingham:

India's team selection for the second Test at Edgbaston left more than just a few baffled, especially with respect to the balance of the XI, given that both Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav didn't find themselves in the mix. England were coming off pulling off a 371-run chase rather easily and despite missing Bumrah, India chose to focus on the batting depth, playing three all-rounders, in place of an extra frontline bowler.

Several experts and former cricketers called for Kuldeep's inclusion, especially if the pitch was similar to Headingley - flat and good for batting - but India brought in Washington Sundar, who offers a bit of batting late in the order and off-spin. The fascination with the batting depth, which started in Australia in the current regime, continued in England, despite the results. Yes, India did lose 13 wickets for 72 runs in two innings combined in the middle and the lower order, but lack of support bowling for Bumrah was also an evident hole.

Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody and Aaron Finch were among several cricketers who criticised India's balance for the Edgbaston Test. Former India and Karnataka cricketer Dodda Ganesh took a dig at the selection, saying that Kuldeep Yadav might have to start batting in the top three in domestic cricket to get the selectors, captain and the coach's attention.

"Kuldeep should bat in top 3 for Uttar Pradesh in the #RanjiTrophy and get some runs, to be picked to play for India in the tests. I don’t see any other way he can force his way back into this setup where one’s secondary skill dictates the team selection," Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

For India, Akash Deep also came into the side in place of Bumrah apart from the two all-rounders. The wicket at Edgbaston did see a bit of extra movement as compared to what was available in Leeds for the bowlers, but it will be hard work for the Indian bowling attack, given the batters had slammed 300-plus runs on the first day.