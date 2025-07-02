Shubman Gill becomes fifth Indian captain to name major milestone, joins list ft Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli Shubman Gill scored consecutive 50+ knocks as captain against England, including a 147 at Headingley and another solid outing at Edgbaston. He becomes the fifth Indian captain to achieve this feat, joining Hazare, Gavaskar, Ganguly, and Kohli.

Birmingham:

Shubman Gill smacked yet another 50+ score against England in the ongoing five-match series. In the first Test at Headingley, the India captain smacked 147 runs in the first innings, but his team unfortunately suffered a five-wicket defeat. In the second Test at Edgbaston, the captain once again rose to the occasion, scoring another 50+ score.

With that, he became the fifth Indian cricketer to register back-to-back 50+ scores as captain. He joined the list of elite cricketers, featuring Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Gill leads India’s fight

After a poor start, as KL Rahul departed for two runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The young India opener made 87 runs before losing his wicket to Ben Stokes, while Nair made 31. Things seemed difficult for a while for the visitors, but the captain led by example, scoring a half-century.

He had the support of Rishabh Pant in the middle, who departed after scoring 25 runs. The keeper-batter was cautious in his approach but wasn’t shy to step down on a few occasions. That eventually proved costly for Pant. In the 61st over, Shoaib Bashir teased him with a flighted delivery and the 27-year-old danced down the track to smack that one but failed to time it as Zak Crawley picked up a simple catch.

Soon after that, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was playing his first Test in England, departed for one run. He expected the ball to play straight and in that anticipation, the all-rounder left the ball. It eventually swung and dismantled the off-stump.

Gill and Ravindra Jadeja now lead India’s charge at Edgbaston. They would hope to build a strong partnership from here on as the team cannot afford to lose any more wickets before the day ends.