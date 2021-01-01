KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal celebrate New Year together

Image Source : INSTA- @RAHULKL KL Rahul (far right) posted a photo on Instagram on New Year eve.

After a 2020 marred with COVID-19 pandemic, a new year in 2021 has began now. While the Indian cricket team is in Australia amid the rising cases of the contagion, Indian players took the much-deserved night off on 31st night to spend among their friends in Melbourne after their Boxing Day Triumph over the Kangaroos.

Indian batsman KL Rahul shared glimpses of the 31st night well spent as he posted a photo of his with friends from Victoria, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener Mayank Agarwal.

With a turbulent year that went by, Rahul captioned the photo filled with hopes saying, "New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts."

The entire Indian squad has been on rest since December 31 with Rohit Sharma, who just came out of the 14-day quarantine after reaching Australia post his injury recuperation, the only one to train on New Year eve. BCCI also shared photos of him sweating it out at the training ground in order to be match fit for the third Test in Sydney from January 7 as the batting star hasn't played a game since the IPL final in November.

India are already in a spot of bother with mutliple injuries to key players ahead of the crucial Sydney Test with the series tied at 1-1. Umesh Yadav is already out of the series and will be heading back to India soon while T Natarajan or Shardul Thakur will replace the speedster in the squad.