KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Morgan's Kolkata look to seal playoffs spot; Toss at 7 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to seal the play-off berth when they square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the evening game of Thursday's doubleheader in Sharjah. Kolkata, currently sitting fourth on the points table with 12 points, are competing with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for the fourth spot.

A win against the Royals will assure the purple-clad outfit a top-four finish. If both KKR and MI win their last matches, then it will boil down to net run rate and that's where the Eoin Morgan-led side (0.294) would have an edge over Mumbai (-0.048)

The Royals are still in the fray for the final playoff berth but a defeat against Kolkata will officially end their campaign.

