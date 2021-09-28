Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match in Sharjah on Tuesday. The high-flying Delhi Capitals have all of their three games since the resumption of the season in the UAE.

Eoin Morgan's KKR also made a strong start, winning two successive games after the season resumed.

As both the sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at the Predicted XI and Dream11 Predictions for KKR vs DC:

Predicted XI

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant has been a central figure for Delhi Capitals this season and has made key contributions with the bat over the past few games. He remained unbeaten on 35 in the side's landslide win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been brilliant behind the wickets.

Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings

Dhawan has been in prime form in this season so far and is currently the highest scorer of IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer has also made a bright comeback for the side, and played a key role alongside Pant in stabilising the DC innings after the early blows against RR in the side's previous game. Rahul Tripathi, meanwhile, was brilliant in the side's win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bar the previous game against CSK, Gill has also provided KKR with quick starts.

All-Rounders Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine showed in the last game that he is feeling at home on UAE surfaces as he picked three wickets in the last game while almost took KKR home in a thriller against CSK.

Bowlers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lockie Ferguson

Nortje and Rabada have been lethal with seething pace ever since the two combined for the DC in IPL 2020. In the previous game, Nortje ended with figures of 2/18 in four overs while Kagiso Rabada also entered the top-5 among most wicket-takers. Avesh Khan was also among the wickets against RR.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

PITCH REPORT

Sharjah with its flat surface and short boundary is expected to be a batting paradise, with no margin for error for the bowlers while good deliveries are also punished. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Match 37 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.