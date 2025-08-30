Kieron Pollard becomes second cricketer to reach 14000 T20 runs, registers major CPL record Kieron Pollard became the second cricketer, after Chris Gayle, to complete 14000 runs in T20 cricket. He also broke Evin Lewis' record for most sixes in the Caribbean Premier League. Meanwhile, Tringao beat Barbados Royals by seven wickets in CPL 2025.

Legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard added another historic milestone to his illustrious career by becoming only the second cricketer in history to surpass 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, joining fellow West Indian great Chris Gayle in the elite club. The landmark was achieved during a CPL 2025 fixture, where Pollard turned out for Trinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Royals. Notably, Gayle has amassed 14562 runs in the shortest format of the game, while Pollard currently has 14000 runs to his name.

Interestingly, the former opener is no longer active in T20 cricket, which leaves the door open for Pollard to surpass Gayle and become the leading run-scorer of the format. He needs 562 runs to break the record. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old smacked unbeaten 19 runs off nine balls to reach the milestone. During his stay on the crease, he hit a six, and that helped the cricketer beat Evin Lewis’ record for most sixes in the Caribbean Premier League.

Lewis has hit 203 maximums in 111 matches in the tournament. Pollard surpassed that in 130 matches as he now holds the record with 204 sixes in the CPL.

Tribago beat Barbados to strengthen top spot

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Barbados Royals by seven wickets in their fifth match of the season. Batting first, the Rovman Powell-led side failed to establish its authority in the middle. The openers struggled, followed by Kadeem Alleyne’s 41 off 37, but the strike rate remained a concern. The pressure fell on middle order, and Sherfane Rutherford and Powell released that by playing blistering knocks. Courtesy of their knocks of 45 and 31 runs, Barbados posted 178 runs on the board.

When it came to the chase, Colin Munro and Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc, scoring a half-century each. They batted brilliantly in the middle, securing a comfortable win for Trinbago. With the win, the Kieron Pollard-led side strengthened their position at the top of the table with four wins out of five.