Kane Williamson will be back for WTC final against India, assures Tom Latham

Newly-appointed skipper Tom Latham has assured that Kane Williamson will be back for the inaugural WTC final against India, scheduled to start from June 18 in Southampton.

Latham's comment comes after Williamson's oust from the upcoming second Test against England due to a niggle in his left elbow.

"I am sure he will be back. From our point of view, it is a precautionary thing. We would love for him to be available for this game but we have also got the eye on the (WTC) final in a week's time.

"So it is about Kane giving himself the best opportunity to be fully fit and available for that game. The decision was made for him to rest this one and get that right for the final," said Latham in the pre-match interaction ahead of the second Test against England.

Latham also said that New Zealand will be resting their pacers on a case-by-case basis rather than resting all of them.

Senior pacer Trent Boult is also set to play the game after missing the first one, considering the WTC final in the following week.

"His return to the side is a massive boost for us. The way he can swing the ball, his leadership as well. He has been in this part of the world and knows how to perform," said Latham.

On resting the likes of Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, and Kyle Jamieson, Latham added: "While we have an eye on that final, this is such an important game for us to put a performance that we can be proud of.

We will take a call on the 11 or 12 after training but it (resting pacers) is more of a case by case situation."

