Kane Williamson feels 'India have real clarity' of operating in Dubai ahead of CT 2025 final face-off Kane Williamson is looking ahead to the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India and feels that the Indian team has the 'real clarity' of operating at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have played all of their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan.

Ahead of New Zealand's face-off against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, veteran batter Kane Williamson feels the Indian team has real clarity of how to operate on the pitches of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, having played all of their matches in the tournament at the Dubai-based venue.

Several cricket experts have called out that the Indian team is receiving an unfair advantage due to its stay and games in one city. Williamson didn't specifically mention the advantage, instead compared it to New Zealand's upper hand of understanding the Lahore pitches where they defeated South Africa in the semifinal.

"I suppose having played there on a number of occasions; there's real clarity in how they want to operate," said Williamson on the question of whether India go into the final with an advantage of knowing the conditions.

"A little bit like our opportunity here, having played a number of times at this venue as well and I think that's part and parcel in cricket. "It is what it is (India play all games in Dubai)," he added.

Williamson admitted that they are looking ahead to the final and not worrying about the other factors such as opponents or location. "Our focus is the next match, the location of that match, the opposition, they're all factors. Obviously, we played India once there," he said.

"The conditions are different, so it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we're trying to operate come two or three days' time in the final. It's a final, so it's exciting," he said, referring to the match in which New Zealand lost to India in the group stage.

Williamson and Rachin Ravindra slammed centuries and put up a 164-run stand for the second wicket. The former New Zealand skipper also highlighted Rachin's performance.

"If we go back to Rachin, an incredibly special talent. It's always great to bat with him. He goes out, and he puts the team first and he plays with that freedom.

"When we were out there batting together, there were moments where there were some good spells, and it was a little bit challenging. We tried to feed off each other and keep each other focused on the job," Williamson said