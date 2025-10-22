Kagiso Rabada breaks multiple Test records on way to maiden fifty, stuns Pakistan with counter-attack at No 11 South Africa had two huge partnerships of 71 and 98 for the last couple of wickets, featuring Senuran Muthusamy, who remained unbeaten on 89 to push their first-innings score to 404 and take a handy lead of 71 runs. The Proteas had Kagiso Rabada scoring an aggressive 71, which stunned Pakistan.

Rawalpindi:

Kagiso Rabada played the best knock of his Test career, smashing his maiden fifty and it couldn't have come at a better time when the Proteas needed to create that miracle moment to get ahead in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Rabada's 71-run knock came off just 61 balls as the Proteas pacer threw caution to the wind and played some exquisite strokes, while forging an important 98-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Senuran Muthusamy, who began South Africa's rearguard action after they found themselves eight down for 235.

While smashing a quickfire 71, Rabada shattered a few records after coming in to bat at No 11. Rabada's 71 was the highest score by a No 11 for South Africa in Tests as the left-hander went past Bert Vogler's 119-year-old feat. Rabada's 71 is also the highest score by any batter in Tests in Pakistan as he took over Mushtaq Ahmed, who had scored 59 against the Proteas at the same venue in the 1997 Test match.

Rabada's 71 is also the highest score by a No 11 batter against Pakistan in Tests as he beat Richard Collinge of New Zealand to it, who scored an unbeaten 68 against the same opposition in Auckland, 52 years ago.

Highest individual score by a No.11 batter for South Africa in Tests

71 - Kagiso Rabada (vs PAK) - Rawalpindi, 2025

62* - Bert Vogler (vs ENG) - Cape Town, 1906

54 - Pat Symcox (vs AUS) - Adelaide, 1998

Highest individual score by a No.11 batter in Tests in Pakistan

71 - Kagiso Rabada (SA vs PAK) - Rawalpindi, 2025

59 - Mushtaq Ahmed (PAK vs SA) - Rawalpindi, 1997

47 - Mohammad Farooq (PAK vs NZ) - Rawalpindi, 1965

Highest individual score by a No.11 batter in Tests against Pakistan

71 - Kagiso Rabada (SA) - Rawalpindi, 2025

68* - Richard Collinge (NZ) - Auckland, 1973

50 - Ghulam Ahmed (IND) - Delhi, 1952

The two huge partnerships of 71 and 98 for the last couple of wickets helped not only to recover from 235/8, but also take a handy lead of 71, to push Pakistan to the brink in the second Test. Pakistan had already lost four wickets before knocking off the deficit and through the contributions from Muthusamy and Rabada, South Africa found themselves in the driver's seat close to the end of the third day's play.

Pakistan will need their two senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to put their hand up and stand up to the challenge as the Proteas were on course to level the two-match Test series.