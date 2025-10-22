India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak urges everyone not to judge Kohli, Rohit early just after Perth The Indian senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn't have a great outing on their respective returns to the national colours in the opening game against Australia in Perth but the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak wasn't too worried and urged everyone to be patient.

Adelaide:

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was adequate with his words as he urged everyone to refrain from judging the senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma just after the first ODI against Australia in Perth as the duo returned to national colours after seven months. While Rohit got out after scoring a scratchy 8, Kohli couldn't get off the mark as Indian batting line-up capitulated in rain-hit clash, with anyone failing to inject any momentum into the innings. Asked if Kohli and Rohit looked rusty coming back from a long injury break and Kotak was quick to deny the same.

“I don’t think so [if the duo looked rusty],” Kotak said ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide. "They played the IPL. The preparation has been very good. I think it was the weather. It would have been the same if Australia had come out to bat. It is not easy when there are four or five interruptions and every two overs you are going in and coming back out," Kotak added.

The game was reduced as many as four times from 50 to 46, then to 35 overs and 32 and eventually it ended up being a 26-overs-per-side clash. Kotak said that both did ample preparations before coming onto the tour and was confident of both of them bouncing back strongly at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Kotak also elaborated on working with the senior players and how his methods and advices change saying that 'less is more' theory works the best.

“Both of them are very experienced. Before coming to Australia, they had proper preparation. I think it’s too early to judge them. They just retired from Test cricket. Coming into the series, we were aware of their fitness levels and the preparation work they had been doing.

"We had access to their videos from the NCA. With such senior players, you do not need to step in right away if you see they are doing the right things. If you try to get involved too much, that might not be the best approach,” Kotak said. “Both Virat and Rohit looked in good touch. They batted well in the nets yesterday. I believe they’re doing well, to be honest,” he added.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the tourists will be keen to level it on Thursday and stay alive, while hoping that the rain stays away.