Pakistan's Noman Ali threatening to topple Jasprit Bumrah as number 1 Test bowler in ICC Rankings In the latest update of the ICC rankings, Jasprit Bumrah's number-one spot in Tests is in danger as Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has got extremely close to him. Noman is also featuring in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi and can topple the Indian fast bowler.

New Delhi:

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's number one spot in the ICC Test rankings is in danger as Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is fast approaching him. The difference between the two players is only 29 rating points now, and with Bumrah not playing Test cricket for the next three weeks, it is likely to benefit Noman, who is currently featuring in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

The left-arm spinner has achieved career-best ratings of 853 points and jumped four spots to grab the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers. As for Bumrah, who last played Tests against the West Indies earlier this month, is sitting on top of the rankings with 882 rating points and is expected to play in the format next month against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Noman has picked up two wickets in 28 overs in the first innings against South Africa and will be expected to account for a few more scalps in the second innings. Among other bowlers, Kagiso Rabada has slipped three places to fifth in the rankings with 837 rating points, while Marco Jansen has dropped out of the top 10 after missing the first Test against Pakistan.

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Jasprit Bumrah 882 2 Noman Ali 853 3 Matt Henry 846 4 Pat Cummins 838 5 Kagiso Rabada 837 6 Josh Hazlewood 815 7 Scott Boland 784 8 Nathan Lyon 769 9 Mitchell Starc 766 Gus Atkinson 766

No changes in Test batting rankings

As far as the batting rankings are concerned, there are no changes in the top 10, with Joe Root sitting pretty with 908 rating points. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are the only two Indians in the top 10 in fifth and eighth places, respectively. Shubman Gill has jumped to 12th place in the rankings, thanks to Saud Shakeel, who failed to impress and slipped to 13th position.