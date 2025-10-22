PAK vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: South Africa look to cut deficit on moving day in Rawalpindi PAK vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: After two intriguing days of action at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan and South Africa look to find dominance on the moving day of the second Test. Follow for the latest updates.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Pakistan and South Africa battle it out on Day 3 of their second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, after two intriguing days of action. The Proteas began the moving day of the Test with Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne resuming the proceedings. The day began with the Proteas at 185/4 with a trail of 148 runs on them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan aim for quick inroads in their bid for a first innings lead. At the end of the second day, Asif Afridis' twin wickets, along with a scalp each from Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi kept the hosts in the game. Pakistan had posted 333 in their first innings.