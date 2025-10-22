Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary lieutenant colonel rank in Indian Army for his achievements: Watch

India javelin superstar and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was conferred today the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. The ceremony took place in New Delhi, in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.
According to the Gazette of India, a weekly public journal and an authorized legal document of the Government of India (GoI), the appointment took effect on April 16. Notably, Neeraj joined the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of Naib Subedar in August 2016.
More to follow...