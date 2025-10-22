Unbeaten since 2008! India aim to maintain stellar record at Adelaide Oval in 2nd ODI vs Australia India and Australia will face each other in the second ODI of the three-match on Thursday (October 23) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The men in blue boast of a stellar record at the venue in the 50-over format, having not lost a single game since 2008.

Adelaide:

India are in a must-win situation in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia. The visitors couldn't have hoped to play at a better venue than Adelaide Oval in the second game, as they have not lost there since 2008. The men in blue have won four matches, while one of their games, against Sri Lanka, ended in a tie back in 2012.

India's wins at the venue have come against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia (twice) at the Adelaide Oval and their proud 17-year unbeaten record is at stake in the second ODI. They must win the match on Thursday to stay alive in the series after going down in Perth, where rain played a massive role, coupled with some poor batting from India.

The visitors last lost an ODI at the Adelaide Oval back in February 2008 against Australia by 50 runs and overall, India also boast of a brilliant record at the venue in the 50-over format. They have played 15 matches since 1980 and have won nine of them while losing five. India are also coming back to Adelaide to play a 50-over encounter for the first time since 2019.

India's record at Adelaide Oval in ODIs

Matches Played India Won India Lost Tied 15 9 5 1

India have a strong record chasing at Adelaide Oval

India have chased in four out of last five matches at the Adelaide Oval and haven't lost even once. In the only game they batted first, against Pakistan in World Cup 2015, India won by 76 runs thanks to Virat Kohli's century.

Last 5 results for India at Adelaide Oval

India - Won or Lost? Margin Opposition Year Won 2 wickets Sri Lanka 2008 Won 4 wickets Australia 2012 Tied - Sri Lanka 2012 Won 76 runs Pakisrtan 2015 Won 6 wickets Australial 2010

