'Kaafi Garmi Hai' - Team India share light moments while training in frigid Mohali | WATCH

Image Source : BCCI/X Rinku Singh (left) and Jitesh Sharma (right).

Players of the Indian cricket team found themselves in the middle of frigid weather conditions as they tried to fine-tune their preparations in Mohali ahead of the T20I series opener against Afghanistan on Thursday, January 11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on the social media platform 'X' formerly Twitter to showcase how the Men in Blue battled the cold at the IS Bindra Stadium while honing their craft in a training session leading up to the clash.

Watch the video:

"Not that cold, huh?" chuckles Shubamn Gill in the video. "Actually, it's very cold. I think it would be around 7 degrees. I just keep my hands in my pocket but I would not advise that unless you have hand warmers in your pocket," Gill says.

India's newly discovered finisher in the shortest format of the game, Rinku Singh also felt the effects of the dip in temperature. "Bhai sahab bahut thand hai. Dekho abhi main domestic ka match khel ke aaya hoon Kerala mein. Wahan par aisi garmi this, May-June waali (It's very cold. I just came back from Kerala after playing a domestic game (UP vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy) and it was extremely hot out there)," Rinku tells in the video.

Emerging left-arm speedster, Arshdeep Singh saw the lighter side of things. "Kaafi garmi lag rahi hai yaar tabhi half sleeves mein ghoom raha hoon. Thodi si thand hoti toh achha lagta (It's pretty hot, hence, I am wearing half sleeves. Wish it was a bit cooler than what it is)," Arshdeep says.

Notably, the temperature in India is registering a consistent dip as the cold wave is sweeping the northern regions. Mohali, a district located in the state of Punjab is experiencing an extreme spell of cold weather and the situation is likely to remain the same for the next few days.