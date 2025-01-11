JSK vs MICT, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town match

Follow us on Image Source : JSKSA20 X Joburg Super Kings will open their SA20 campaign against the MI Cape Town at the Wanderers

Joburg Super Kings will kick off their SA20 campaign against the MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Saturday (January 11) evening in the new season. With a couple of major signings in the form of Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana and the English important Jonny Bairstow while trading in Tabraiz Shamsi, the line-up looks well-rounded for the Super Kings. Even though the Men in Yellow will be without a couple of their key pacers, Lizaad Williams and Nandre Burger, the fitness of Gerald Coetzee will be key for them as they still have options.

The Super Kings will need all the luck and quality as they take on the high-flying MI Cape Town. MICT are coming off making a mockery of the two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape hammering them by 97 runs in the season opener in Gqeberha. MICT with off-season recruitment and a couple of local stars in form looked a completely different unit, obviously with Rashid Khan returning at the helm.

How JSK's depleted bowling unit fair against the big bats of the Cape Town outfit might prove to be decisive on a small ground at the Wanderers, with short boundaries. However, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, the batting looks magnificent for the Super Kings and should be a delicious encounter against MICT's bowling unit featuring Rashid and Trent Boult.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 4, JSG vs MICT

Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Matheesha Pathirana, Trent Boult (vc), Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Jonny Bairstow, Donovan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Hardus Viljoen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Matheesha Pathirana, Imran Tahir

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult